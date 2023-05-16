Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Phase II of The Joinery will comprise two seven-story buildings totaling 360 units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.
Swinerton Tops Out $80M Joinery Apartment Development in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Swinerton has topped out the second phase of The Joinery, which comprises two seven-story apartment buildings in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood totaling 360 units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space. The developer, Space Craft, expects to deliver the first building located at 420 E. 22nd St. by the end of the year and the second building located at 1816 N. Brevard St. by summer 2024.

Phase II of The Joinery’s construction costs total $80 million, according to Swinerton. The project comprises two two- story concrete podiums with five levels of apartments atop wrapped in a hybrid cross-laminated timber system provided by Timberlab, an affiliate of Swinerton. Phase I of The Joinery, which was also constructed by Swinerton, is a six-story building totaling 83 apartments and 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

