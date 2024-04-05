Friday, April 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Oxbow in Charlotte will total 398 apartments across six floors and feature 14,300 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Swinerton Underway on $97.8M Oxbow Apartment Community in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — General contractor Swinerton is underway on the development of Oxbow, a $97.8 million apartment community located within The Mill District in Charlotte. Swinerton is constructing the property on behalf of the developer, Space Craft. Upon completion, which is set for fall 2026, Oxbow will total 398 units across six floors and feature 14,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Apartments will range from studio to four-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a gym, rooftop patio, bike storage and a resident courtyard. Swinerton is using cross laminated timber for Oxbow’s façade that was fabricated by affiliate firm Timberlab at its facility in Greenville, S.C.

You may also like

Midway Opens 359-Unit Laura Apartments at East River...

NRP Group Completes 330-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 257-Unit Multifamily...

Futura, Linkvest Capital Deliver 130,000 SF Self-Storage, Retail...

Berkadia Brokers $14.6M Sale of Build-to-Rent Townhouse Community...

Reedy River Retail Arranges Land Sale in Upstate...

US Economy Adds 303,000 Jobs in March, Led...

Friedman Brokers $11.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Helios Arranges $7.5M in Acquisition Financing for Memory...