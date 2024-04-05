Swinerton Underway on $97.8M Oxbow Apartment Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — General contractor Swinerton is underway on the development of Oxbow, a $97.8 million apartment community located within The Mill District in Charlotte. Swinerton is constructing the property on behalf of the developer, Space Craft. Upon completion, which is set for fall 2026, Oxbow will total 398 units across six floors and feature 14,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Apartments will range from studio to four-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a gym, rooftop patio, bike storage and a resident courtyard. Swinerton is using cross laminated timber for Oxbow’s façade that was fabricated by affiliate firm Timberlab at its facility in Greenville, S.C.