Thursday, October 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Brickell City Centre is a $1 billion mixed-use development anchored by The Shops. (Photo courtesy of Brickell City Centre)
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Swire Properties Announces 11 New Tenants at Brickell City Centre in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Swire Properties has announced 11 new tenants as part of the North Block expansion at Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use development located at 701 S. Miami Ave. in Miami’s Brickell district. The new deals total 65,800 square feet and feature a mix of recent openings and openings for later this year and 2025.

The new tenants joining Brickell City Centre include an anchor store for H&M (open); Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (open); FP Movement; 7 For All Mankind (open); Anthropologie; John Varvatos; Lacoste; Marc Jacobs; Nespresso; Mango; and Aritzia.

Brickell City Centre is a $1 billion, 4.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development comprising two residential towers, two mid-rise office buildings, the EAST Miami hotel and 500,000 square feet of retail and restaurants.

You may also like

Brookfield Underway on 880,085 SF Industrial Project in...

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of East Brook Mall...

Link Logistics to Undertake 123,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment...

Saddle River Day School Plans New 32,000 SF...

AIG to Open 180,000 SF Office at Perimeter...

Easton Group Acquires JCPenney-Leased Department Store at Miami...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 106-Unit Active Adult Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

Skender Breaks Ground on Three-Building Affordable Housing Development...