Swire Properties Announces 11 New Tenants at Brickell City Centre in Miami

MIAMI — Swire Properties has announced 11 new tenants as part of the North Block expansion at Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use development located at 701 S. Miami Ave. in Miami’s Brickell district. The new deals total 65,800 square feet and feature a mix of recent openings and openings for later this year and 2025.

The new tenants joining Brickell City Centre include an anchor store for H&M (open); Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (open); FP Movement; 7 For All Mankind (open); Anthropologie; John Varvatos; Lacoste; Marc Jacobs; Nespresso; Mango; and Aritzia.

Brickell City Centre is a $1 billion, 4.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development comprising two residential towers, two mid-rise office buildings, the EAST Miami hotel and 500,000 square feet of retail and restaurants.