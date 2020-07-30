REBusinessOnline

Swire Properties Sells Brickell City Centre Office Towers in Miami to Northwood for $163M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Each building comprises 130,000 square feet and tenants include WeWork, law firm Akerman LLP and consulting firm McKinsey & Co. The buildings were nearly fully leased at the time of sale, according to a Swire spokesperson. (Image courtesy of The Miami Herald)

MIAMI — Swire Properties has sold Two and Three Brickell City Centre, two office buildings at the $1.05 billion Brickell City Centre mixed-use project in Miami’s Brickell district. The sales price was not disclosed, though The Miami Herald reports the assets traded for $163 million. The South Florida Business Journal reports Denver-based Northwood Investors LLC acquired the two buildings. Two Brickell City Centre, located at 78 SW Seventh St., sold for $80.3 million. Three Brickell City Centre, located at 98 SW Seventh St., sold for $82.7 million. Each building comprises 130,000 square feet and tenants include WeWork, law firm Akerman LLP and consulting firm McKinsey & Co. The buildings were nearly fully leased at the time of sale, according to a Swire spokesperson. Hong Kong-based Swire, which developed Two and Three Brickell City Centre in 2016, will retain ownership of the open-air shopping center at Brickell City Centre. Swire intends to reinvest the capital into future developments, according to the company spokesperson.

