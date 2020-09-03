Swiss American CDMO Signs 131,670 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

Swiss American CDMO's new space in Carrollton is located within a half-mile of its headquarters.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Swiss American Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), a locally based provider of first aid products, has signed an industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The firm is effectively doubling its footprint in North Texas by occupying 131,670 square feet of warehouse and distribution space located at 1540 Luna Road, within a half-mile from its headquarters.