Swiss Pharmaceutical Firm Novartis Signs 13,294 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Novartis, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, has signed a 13,294-square-foot industrial lease at Everman Trade Center in Fort Worth. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. Joe Siglin with Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant. Everman Trade Center is a four-building, shallow-bay industrial development on the city’s south side that spans approximately 512,000 square feet.