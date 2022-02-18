REBusinessOnline

Swiss Re Signs 24,772 SF Lease at Office Property Under Development in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Indiana, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Swiss Re, a provider of reinsurance and insurance, has signed a 24,772-square-foot lease to occupy the second and third floors of The Riverfront at Promenade Park in Fort Wayne. The office property is still under development but is slated for completion by the end of the year. Swiss Re will relocate its regional office, which employs nearly 200 people, from 1670 Magnavox Way in Fort Wayne. Brad Sturges, Neal Bowman and Philip Hagee of Sturges Property Group represented the undisclosed developer.

