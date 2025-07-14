Monday, July 14, 2025
The company will occupy 30,000 square feet within Canterfield Corporate Campus in West Dundee, Ill. (Rendering courtesy of Heitman Architects Inc.)
swissQprint America Acquires 3-Acre Site in Metro Chicago for New North American Headquarters

by Kristin Harlow

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — swissQprint America, the U.S. arm of the Swiss digital printing technology company, has acquired a 3-acre parcel within Canterfield Corporate Campus in the northwest Chicago suburb of West Dundee. The company plans to use the land to house its new 30,000-square-foot North American headquarters, which will include modern office space, a high-tech showroom and a parts warehouse. The development marks the third building within Canterfield Corporate Campus. The remaining land is owned by HLC Partners, a West Dundee-based, family-owned business and division of Haeger Industries. NAI Hiffman is the leasing agent for the campus. Site design is led by Karl Heitman, president of Heitman Architects.

