Switch Inc. Buys Land in Metro Austin from Dell for Development of 1.5 MSF Data Center Campus

The Rock, Switch Inc's new data center facility near Dell's global headquarters campus in Round Rock, will span 1.5 million square feet.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), a Las Vegas data center developer and operator, has purchased land in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock from Dell Technologies for the development of a 1.5 million-square-foot campus. The site is adjacent to Dell’s global headquarters campus. The property will be Switch Inc.’s fifth data center campus in Texas and will be known as The Rock. Switch Inc., which recently acquired Data Foundry, a provider of colocation services in Texas, expects to begin site preparation and permitting for the project this summer. The company also intends to power its new facility with 100 percent renewable energy.