Switchyards plans to open 10 of the 200 new 'work clubs' by the end of the year.
Switchyards to Open 200 New Coworking Offices Over Next Five Years

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based coworking startup Switchyards has announced plans to open 200 new members-only work clubs over the next five years. This announcement follows a $5 million investment led by Bullpen Capital, with existing investors including Cercano and Overline.

Founded in 2019, Switchyards operates 24-hour coworking venues with internet and unlimited coffee and tea. The brand’s current portfolio includes 15 clubs in Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte. Switchyards plans to open 10 of the new facilities by the end of the year.

