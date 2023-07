NASHVILLE, TENN. — Switchyards, a coworking concept based in Atlanta, will open an 8,000-square-foot club at 1101 Chapel Ave. in the Eastwood neighborhood of Nashville. Located within a historic building that formerly housed a church, the space will feature a café, work stations, two libraries, eight soundproof phone booths and three meeting rooms. The landlord is locally based Vintage South Development. Switchyards Eastwood is scheduled to open in September.