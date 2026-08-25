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AcquisitionsIndustrialOklahomaTexas

Sword Industrial Partners Acquires 1 MSF Portfolio in Tulsa

by Taylor Williams

TULSA, OKLA. — Sword Industrial Partners, an affiliate of Dallas-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners, has acquired a portfolio of 24 industrial buildings totaling approximately 1 million square feet in Tulsa. The portfolio, which collectively totals 103 suites across six industrial business parks, includes Space Center, Space Center East, Tulsa Business Park, Tandem Business Park, Maxim Center and Maxim Place. All of the properties are located less than 10 miles from the downtown area and Tulsa International Airport. The seller was DRA Advisors. The sales price was not disclosed.

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