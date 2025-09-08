Sword Industrial Partners Acquires 135,000 SF Mountain Vista Commerce Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sword Industrial Partners has purchased Mountain Vista Commerce Center, a three-building industrial complex in Phoenix’s Southwest Valley. Sword Industrial Partners was formed by MAG Capital Partners and Scott Word to pursue multi-tenant infill industrial properties in the Western United States.

Located at 14647 S. 50th St., the 135,000-square-foot Mountain Vista Commerce Center features 18-foot clear heights, 33 grade-level roll-up doors and flexible floor plates of varying bay depths. At the time of sale, the warehouse asset was fully leased to tenants in engineering, real estate and light manufacturing.

Eric Wichterman, Chris Toci, Mike Coover, Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Foster Bundy, Molly Hunt, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a Dallas-based private fund. Terms of the transaction were not released.