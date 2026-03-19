Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Braniff-Park-West-Tulsa
Braniff Park West in Tulsa totals 261,692 square feet across two buildings.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOklahomaTexas

Sword Industrial Partners Buys 261,692 SF Park in Northeast Tulsa

by Taylor Williams

TULSA, OKLA. — Sword Industrial Partners, an affiliate of Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners, has purchased Braniff Park West, a 261,692-square-foot property in northeast Tulsa. The sales price was $20 million. Braniff Park West consists of two buildings on a 21.7-acre site with suites that range in size from 11,000 to 82,000 square feet. The property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as HSM Transportation, Forward Air and Ramsey Industries. Troy Gudgel and Terry Payne of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed, locally based partnership, in the transaction.

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