Monday, April 21, 2025
Expo Centre in Sacramento, Calif., features 121,816 square feet of small-bay industrial space. (Created by dji camera)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Sword Industrial Partners Purchases 121,816 SF Expo Centre Industrial Park in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Dallas-based Sword Industrial Partners has purchased Expo Centre, a seven-building industrial park in Sacramento, from BKM Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. Matt Susac and Todd Sanfillipo of CBRE have been retained as leasing agents for the park. Rebecca Perlmutter of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Totaling 121,816 square feet, the industrial park offers small-bay suites ranging in size from 1,500 square feet to 6,600 square feet. The asset is located at 1767-1791 Tribute Road. Recent capital improvements at the asset include new roofs, paint, suite reconfigurations, signage and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Sword Industrial Partners is actively pursuing multi-tenant, infill industrial assets in the Western United States. The newly formed MAG Capital Partners investment platform is helmed by Scott Word, managing partnering of Sword Industrial Partners.

