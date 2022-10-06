Syndicated Equities Acquires 111,500 SF Office Building in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oklahoma, Texas

Heartland Payment Systems, whose Oklahoma City headquarters building is pictured, provides payment processing and payroll services.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chicago-based investment firm Syndicated Equities has acquired a 111,500-square-foot office building in Oklahoma City’s Automobile Alley neighborhood. The seven-story building was constructed in 2020 as a build-to-suit for the corporate headquarters of financial technology firm Heartland Payment Systems, which occupies the entire property on a net-lease basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Old Second National Bank and Gateway First Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal.