REBusinessOnline

Syndicated Equities Acquires 111,500 SF Office Building in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oklahoma, Texas

Heartland-Payment-Systems-Oklahoma-City

Heartland Payment Systems, whose Oklahoma City headquarters building is pictured, provides payment processing and payroll services.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chicago-based investment firm Syndicated Equities has acquired a 111,500-square-foot office building in Oklahoma City’s Automobile Alley neighborhood. The seven-story building was constructed in 2020 as a build-to-suit for the corporate headquarters of financial technology firm Heartland Payment Systems, which occupies the entire property on a net-lease basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Old Second National Bank and Gateway First Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  