Syndicated Equities Acquires Carhartt Headquarters, Global Design Facility in Dearborn, Michigan

DEARBORN, MICH. — Syndicated Equities has acquired Carhartt’s corporate headquarters and global design facility in Dearborn for an undisclosed price. The property, which is located at 5750 Mercury Drive, rises two stories and totals 58,722 square feet. The building is situated across the street from Ford’s global headquarters. Carhartt uses the facility for selecting fabrics and designs for new apparel. Syndicated acquired the property in a Delaware Statutory Trust ownership structure to accommodate investors completing 1031 exchanges along with accredited individual investors.