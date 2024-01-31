Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The property at 5750 Mercury Drive totals 58,722 square feet.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestOffice

Syndicated Equities Acquires Carhartt Headquarters, Global Design Facility in Dearborn, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

DEARBORN, MICH. — Syndicated Equities has acquired Carhartt’s corporate headquarters and global design facility in Dearborn for an undisclosed price. The property, which is located at 5750 Mercury Drive, rises two stories and totals 58,722 square feet. The building is situated across the street from Ford’s global headquarters. Carhartt uses the facility for selecting fabrics and designs for new apparel. Syndicated acquired the property in a Delaware Statutory Trust ownership structure to accommodate investors completing 1031 exchanges along with accredited individual investors.

You may also like

Atlantic Residential, Focus Complete 304-Unit Lumen Fox Valley...

Academy Bank Opens Flagship Retail Banking Center in...

Kraus-Anderson Begins Demolition Project at Southtown Shopping Center...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 221,736 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Joint Partnership Sells 243,232 SF Industrial Building in...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $9.5M Sale of Deer...

Dalfen Industrial Buys Industrial Asset in Auburn, Washington...

Rock Creek Delivers Two Life Sciences Facilities in...

St. John, Greenebaum to Develop 70,000 SF Industrial...