Syndicated Equities Acquires Medical Office Building in Suburban St. Louis for $14.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Missouri

SSM Health Care occupies the two-story building in Fenton.

FENTON, MO. — Syndicated Equities has acquired a 55,000-square-foot medical office and training facility in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton for $14.4 million. The two-story property is fully leased to SSM Health Care. The company uses the first floor for medical office space, including primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, internal medicine and an express care clinic. The second floor serves as a training and simulation center for employees. The property is located across the street from one of SSM’s regional hospitals. The acquisition was partially funded with a loan from Huntington National Bank. The seller was not disclosed.