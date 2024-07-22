Syndicated Equities Group Acquires 45,306 SF Winnebago Industries Innovation Center Near Minneapolis

SAVAGE, MINN. — Syndicated Equities has acquired the Winnebago Industries Innovation Center in Savage, about 20 miles south of Minneapolis. The property consists of a 45,306-square-foot, single-story industrial building that is fully net leased to Winnebago Industries. Originally constructed in 2017, the building underwent a renovation to Winnebago’s specifications in 2023 and now serves as the company’s primary research, development and testing facility. Winnebago utilizes the property for the creation of new prototypes, technology enhancements for its vehicles, data and connectivity upgrades, advanced materials construction and self-driving autonomy development.

Syndicated also owns Winnebago’s corporate headquarters, which are located three miles northwest of the asset. Syndicated acquired the latest property in a Delaware Statutory Trust ownership structure to accommodate investors completing 1031 exchanges along with accredited individual investors.