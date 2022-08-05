REBusinessOnline

Syndicated Equities Trades Johns Hopkins Laboratory Building in Laurel, Maryland for $53M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Life Sciences, Maryland, Southeast

LAUREL, MD. — Syndicated Equities, a private real estate investment firm based in Chicago, has sold the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel. An unnamed, Florida-based investor purchased the building for $53 million in a 1031 exchange. The property is situated within Montpelier Research Park near Johns Hopkins University’s Laurel campus. Syndicated Equities purchased the property in January 2011 in a joint venture with Middleton Partners, which is also based in Chicago. During its ownership, Syndicated Equities executed two long-term leases and made significant improvements to the asset, including installing new roofs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  