Syndicated Equities Trades Johns Hopkins Laboratory Building in Laurel, Maryland for $53M

LAUREL, MD. — Syndicated Equities, a private real estate investment firm based in Chicago, has sold the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel. An unnamed, Florida-based investor purchased the building for $53 million in a 1031 exchange. The property is situated within Montpelier Research Park near Johns Hopkins University’s Laurel campus. Syndicated Equities purchased the property in January 2011 in a joint venture with Middleton Partners, which is also based in Chicago. During its ownership, Syndicated Equities executed two long-term leases and made significant improvements to the asset, including installing new roofs.