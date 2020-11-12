Synergy Construction Group Completes 100-Unit Luxury Apartment Development in South Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Panton Mill Station rises four stories along the Fox River.

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Synergy Construction Group has completed Panton Mill Station, a 100-unit luxury apartment development in South Elgin, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The four-story building is located on the banks of the Fox River and includes 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 180-stall surface parking lot. Amenities include a fitness center, business center and outdoor kitchens. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the project. Residents can now receive one month of free rent. Monthly rents start around $1,410.