Station 250 features 166 units and is adjacent to the local Metra station. (Image courtesy of Katrina Wittkamp)
Synergy Construction Group Completes Station 250 Luxury Apartment Complex in Mundelein, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Synergy Construction Group has completed Station 250, a 166-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Mundelein. Synergy served as developer and general contractor, and Ware Malcomb provided architecture, interior design and full site planning services for the transit-oriented project. The four-story development is located next to the Mundelein Village Hall and adjacent to the local Metra rail station. Station 250 features an outdoor pool and 10,700 square feet of indoor amenities, including a coffee bar reception area, fitness center, yoga room, sauna, golf simulator room and coworking lounge.

