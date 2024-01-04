Thursday, January 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Tred Avon Square's tenant roster includes Big Lots, Easton Cinemas, Rent-A-Center, Sherwin-Williams, Subway and Dunkin'.
AcquisitionsMarylandRetailSoutheast

Synergy Investment Fund Acquires 147,668 SF Shopping Center in Easton, Maryland

by John Nelson

EASTON, MD. — Synergy Investment Fund has acquired Tred Avon Square, a 147,668-square-foot retail center located in Easton, a city on east side of Chesapeake Bay near the Maryland-Delaware border. ACME, Big Lots, Easton Cinemas, Rent-A-Center, Sherwin-Williams, My Eye Dr., Osteria Alfredo, Ship and Print, Subway, Hong Kong Kitchen, Nails & Spa, Lendmark, Chincheck Sports Locker, T-Mobile, Admiral Cleaners, Rusty Hook Bait and Tackle, Spin Groove Records and Dunkin’ are tenants at the property.

SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction. Ross Benincasa and Ryan Finnegan of SVN | Miller will oversee leasing at the center.

You may also like

LYND Group Buys Mixed-Income Apartment Community in San...

Black Salmon, LD&D to Develop $115M Multifamily Tower...

Lionstone Investments Trades 12-Story Midtown Plaza Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Self-Storage...

Harrison Street, Michaels Sell 551-Bed Student Housing Community...

EDGE Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 70,227 SF...

SRS Brokers $7.2M Sale of Alcoa Commons Retail...

Zar Law Firm Buys 45,648 SF Office Building...

Griffis Residential Buys Platform at Union Station Apartments...