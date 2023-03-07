REBusinessOnline

Synergy Investments Acquires 273,304 SF Office Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

One-Chestnut-Place-Worcester

Chestnut Place in Worcester was roughly 80 percent leased at the time of sale.

WORCESTER, MASS. — Boston-based Synergy Investments has acquired Chestnut Place, a two-building, roughly 273,000-square-foot office complex located in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The sales price was $10.5 million. Chestnut Place One is a 234,786-square-foot building that was constructed in 1990 and is anchored by Fallon Health. Chestnut Place Two is a 38,844-square-foot building that was originally constructed in the 1800s and renovated in the 1980s. Chestnut Place, which includes 248 parking spaces, was approximately 80 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  