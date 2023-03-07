Synergy Investments Acquires 273,304 SF Office Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Chestnut Place in Worcester was roughly 80 percent leased at the time of sale.

WORCESTER, MASS. — Boston-based Synergy Investments has acquired Chestnut Place, a two-building, roughly 273,000-square-foot office complex located in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The sales price was $10.5 million. Chestnut Place One is a 234,786-square-foot building that was constructed in 1990 and is anchored by Fallon Health. Chestnut Place Two is a 38,844-square-foot building that was originally constructed in the 1800s and renovated in the 1980s. Chestnut Place, which includes 248 parking spaces, was approximately 80 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.