Synergy Proposes 147-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Winfield, Illinois

WINFIELD, ILL. — Synergy Construction & Development Co. has proposed plans for a 147-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. Named Winfield Reserve, the project will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Plans also call for a 142-space parking garage, 6,000-square-foot indoor amenity space and a large outdoor area with a pool. Synergy expects to break ground in August 2024 and complete the project in early 2026. The project is part of the Town Center revitalization plan.

The project site spans 2.4 acres at the intersection of Jewell Road and Church Street, 0.7 acres of which are currently owned by Metra and 1.7 acres by Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (NM-CDH). NM-CDH and Synergy have entered into a Letter of Intent for the sale and purchase of the hospital property for $2.5 million, contingent upon the village’s final approval of the development. To facilitate acquisition of the Metra-owned property, village officials worked closely with Metra on an arrangement to swap ownership of commuter parking lots, which allowed assembly of parcels necessary for the project.

The Town Center redevelopment plan is based on an agreement the village negotiated with NM-CDH to provide funding and act as a development partner. Under this agreement, the nonprofit hospital has placed a recently constructed parking deck on the tax rolls for 20 years, with revenues allocated for Town Center redevelopment through a tax-increment financing district: Winfield Town Center TIF #2. The NM-CDH agreement, paired with TIF #2, enables the village to incentivize Town Center redevelopment without raising residents’ property taxes.

Synergy’s next step is to complete preliminary design work and submit the Plan & Zoning Commission application, which triggers scheduling of a public hearing. The commission’s recommendation will ultimately return to the village board for final consideration and formal votes on the planned development.