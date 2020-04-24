Synnex Corp. Signs 117,206 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Synnex Corp., a California-based software and IT firm, has signed a 117,206-square-foot industrial lease at 1601 S. Shiloh Road in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2019. Trevor Atkins of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.