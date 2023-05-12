Friday, May 12, 2023
Syracuse University Leases 21,377 SF Office Space in North Hollywood

by Jeff Shaw

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Syracuse University has leased 21,377 square feet of space at a nine-story office building in North Hollywood. The building is located at 5250 Lankershim Blvd. 

The space will house the university’s growing “SU in LA” semester programs, a career-oriented initiative for students in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and the College of Visual & Performing Arts. 

Marty Barkan represented Syracuse University in the lease negotiations. Patrick Church and Anneke Greco of JLL represented the landlord, DivcoWest.

