Syracuse University to Develop Two New Residence Halls

by Taylor Williams

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University will develop two new residence halls. The first community will be developed at 700 Ostrom Ave. and will offer 450 beds upon completion. An undisclosed architect has been selected for the project, with construction expected to begin this year. The university concurrently announced plans to demolish Marion Hall, Kimmel Hall and an existing dining center on the corner of Comstock and Waverly avenues to make way for a new residence hall. A timeline for the development was not disclosed.

