Sysco Completes Expansion of 150,000 SF Food Processing Facility in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Sysco Corp., a global food distribution and marketing organization, has completed the expansion of FreshPoint Central Florida, a food processing facility located at 8801 Exchange Drive in Orlando. FreshPoint, Sysco’s specialty produce company, operates the facility. The expansion doubles the facility’s size to 150,000 square feet and includes a new culinary center for demonstrations and staging, new equipment for produce processing, LED lighting, energy-efficient coolers and a new system for collecting produce waste. FreshPoint Central Florida stocks a wide variety of locally grown products throughout the year, including tomatoes, citrus, row crop vegetables, Zellwood Triple Sweet Corn, microgreens, peaches, specialty potatoes, tropical fruits, grapes and figs.

