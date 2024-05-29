T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods to Open at Beaufort Station Shopping Center in Coastal South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. — National retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods are set to open new stores at Beaufort Station, a 200,000-square-foot shopping center coming on line in the Hilton Head suburb of Beaufort. Both brands are set to open tomorrow.

The Morgan Cos. is the developer of Beaufort Station, which will feature nine anchor and junior anchor stores, including Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes. Other tenants will include Aldi, Parker’s Kitchen, Panda Express, Chicken Salad Chick, Surcheros Fresh Mex, America’s Best and Mattress Firm. Other tenant announcements are expected in the near future.

Beaufort Station is situated at the intersection of S.C. Highway 170 and Robert Smalls Parkway, about 27 miles north of Hilton Head.