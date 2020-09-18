T-Mobile Leases 1,300 SF Retail Space in Yucca Valley

The new corporate T-Mobile location in Yucca Valley, Calif., is slated to open by year-end.

YUCCA VALLEY, CALIF. — T-Mobile has signed a lease to occupy 1,300 square feet of retail space at 57750 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley.

The end-cap location is within a shopping center anchored by Starbucks Coffee and Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill. The corporate T-Mobile store is expected to open by year-end.

Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the deal.