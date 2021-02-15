T-Mobile Opens 131,000 SF Customer Care Center at Former Sam’s Club in Richmond

Aston Capital acquired the White Oak Village building in February 2020 before beginning $30 million conversion for T-Mobile.

RICHMOND, VA. — T-Mobile U.S. Inc. has opened a 131,000-square-foot customer care center at White Oak Village, a mixed-use development in Richmond. Aston Capital converted a vacant, former Sam’s Club at White Oak Village into new Class A office space for T-Mobile. The Bellevue, Wash.-based mobile phone carrier is relocating approximately 500 employees from Richmond’s Short Pump area to the building with plans to eventually grow the staff to over 1,000.

Charlotte-based Aston Capital acquired the White Oak Village building in February 2020 through an affiliate company, AC Richmond. The company then made renovations to the property, including a new exterior facade and renovated parking and landscaping. The firm also added employee amenities including exercise rooms, gaming room, onsite café and mother’s room. The $30 million project, which is adjacent to more than 900,000 square feet of retail, offices, restaurants and hotels at White Oak Village, was completed in October 2020.

Since 2015, Aston Capital has repurposed over 500,000 square feet of former retail properties.

Frampton Construction was the general contractor on the conversion and interior upfit, Timmons Group provided civil engineering services and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and JPC Architects were the architects on the project.