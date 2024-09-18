Wednesday, September 18, 2024
CP Group is the landord of One and Two Ravinia, two 17-story office buildings in Atlanta's Central Perimeter submarket. (Photo courtesy of CP Group)
T-Mobile Renews 100,000 SF Office Lease at One Ravinia in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — T-Mobile has renewed its approximately 100,000-square-foot lease at One Ravinia, a 17-story office tower in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Boca Raton-based CP Group is the landlord of One Ravinia, as well as sister property Two Ravinia. T-Mobile has been a tenant at the tower since 2007.

Eric Ross of CBRE represented CP Group in the lease negotiations, and Kirk Diamond, April Parrish, Erin Smith and Steven Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield represented T-Mobile.

CP Group recently completed a series of capital improvements across One and Two Ravinia, including enhancing the lobbies, renovating and expanding the cafe and coffee bar, adding a modern tenant lounge with outdoor seating, upgraded the onsite conference center and introducing 85,000 square feet of worCPlaces, or speculative suites.

