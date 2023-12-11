Monday, December 11, 2023
T-Rex Capital, Shaner Near Completion of 137-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Hyde Park, New York

by Taylor Williams

HYDE PARK, N.Y. —A partnership between locally based developer T-Rex Capital and Pennsylvania-based owner-operator Shaner Hotel Group is nearing completion of a 137-room, Marriott-branded hotel in Hyde Park, about 85 miles north of Manhattan. The hotel will be located within Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, a $1 billion mixed-use development, and will operate under Marriott’s Residence Inn brand. Rooms will feature kitchens and workstations, and amenities will include a fitness center, 3,180 square feet of meeting space, a 150-person ballroom and multiple onsite food-and-beverage options. The hotel will welcome its first guests early next year.

