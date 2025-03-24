Monday, March 24, 2025
T1 Energy to Open $850M Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in Rockdale, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROCKDALE, TEXAS — T1 Energy (NYSE: TE), the company formerly known as FREYR Battery, will open an $850 million solar cell manufacturing facility in Rockdale, located northeast of Austin in Milam County. The site spans 100 acres within Sandow Lakes, the mixed-use redevelopment of a 33,000-acre industrial park formerly occupied by aluminum manufacturer Alcoa, and the facility could employ as many as 1,800 people. According to Manufacturing Dive, T1 Energy is aimingto start construction in the second or third quarter, with production expected to commence in late 2026.

