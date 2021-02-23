T2V Properties to Build 88,100 SF Office Project in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based developer T2V Properties plans to build an 88,100-square-foot office project at 1410 N. Westridge Circle in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The project represents Phase II of Westridge Park, a speculative boutique office development. Phase I consisted of a 34,188-square-foot building that was completed in December 2019. Modus Design Studio is the architect for Phase II, and Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has been tapped to lease the development. A general contractor for Phase II has not yet been selected.
