T2V Properties to Build 88,100 SF Office Project in Irving

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Phase II of the Westridge Park office project in Irving will consist of 88,100 square feet.

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based developer T2V Properties plans to build an 88,100-square-foot office project at 1410 N. Westridge Circle in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The project represents Phase II of Westridge Park, a speculative boutique office development. Phase I consisted of a 34,188-square-foot building that was completed in December 2019. Modus Design Studio is the architect for Phase II, and Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has been tapped to lease the development. A general contractor for Phase II has not yet been selected.

