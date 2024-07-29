TA Cabinets Signs 52,922 SF Industrial Lease in Des Plaines, Illinois

DES PLAINES, ILL. — TA Cabinets has leased two contiguous units totaling 52,922 square feet of industrial space at 2050 S. Mount Prospect Road in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The facility is located north of O’Hare International Airport with immediate access to I-90 via Elmhurst Road. Chris Nelson and Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, MapleTree Investments. Marat Safir of TMG Real Estate Advisors represented TA Cabinets, which is a professional kitchen cabinet designer and manufacturer.