TA Realty Acquires 293-Unit Elm at River Park Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Boston-based investment firm TA Realty has purchased The Elm at River Park, a 293-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities such as a pool, dog park, fitness center with on-demand programs and a business center with micro-offices and a conference center. San Antonio-based Embrey sold The Elm at River Park for an undisclosed price and will continue to manage the property.