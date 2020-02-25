TA Realty Acquires 350,000 SF East Belt Business Park in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

East Belt Business Park in Houston totals 350,000 square feet. The property was developed in phases between 2004 and 2008.

HOUSTON — Boston-based TA Realty has acquired East Belt Business Park, a 350,000-square-foot industrial development situated on 23.7 acres in southeast Houston. The property consists of two rear-load and two cross-dock buildings that include 20- to 24-foot clear heights, 114 dock-high doors, 120- to 180-foot truck court depths and 510 parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Rusty Tamlyn, Charlie Strauss and Tom Weber of JLL represented the seller, a fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, in the transaction.