TA Realty Acquires 350,000 SF East Belt Business Park in Southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Boston-based TA Realty has acquired East Belt Business Park, a 350,000-square-foot industrial development situated on 23.7 acres in southeast Houston. The property consists of two rear-load and two cross-dock buildings that include 20- to 24-foot clear heights, 114 dock-high doors, 120- to 180-foot truck court depths and 510 parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Rusty Tamlyn, Charlie Strauss and Tom Weber of JLL represented the seller, a fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, in the transaction.
