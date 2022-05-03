REBusinessOnline

TA Realty Acquires King’s Crossing Shopping Center in Fairfield, Connecticut, for $58M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

King's-Crossing-Fairfield-Connecticut

King's Crossing in Fairfield, Connecticut totals 82,000 square feet. The property was built in 2011.

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Boston-based investment firm TA Realty has acquired King’s Crossing, an 82,000-square-foot shopping center located in the southern Connecticut city of Fairfield, for $58 million. Built in 2011, King’s Crossing was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Whole Foods Market, CVS Pharmacy, Petco, Five Guys, Sleep Number and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Danny Finkle, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Andrew Scandalios and Grace Braverman of JLL represented the undisclosed institutional seller in the transaction.

