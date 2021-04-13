TA Realty Sells Fremont Research Center in California to Kennedy Wilson for $32.3M

Intuity Medical occupies the 61,824-square-foot office and laboratory building at 3500 W. Warren Ave. within Fremont Research Center in Fremont, Calif.

FREMONT, CALIF. — TA Realty has completed the sale of Fremont Research Center, a two-building portfolio in Fremont, to Kennedy Wilson Fund VI for $32.3 million.

Located at 47200 Bayside Parkway and 3500 W. Warren Ave., the portfolio offers a total of 115,537 square feet of office, research and life sciences space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to two life sciences and aerospace defense users.

Intuity Medical, a medical device company, occupies the 61,824-square-foot property at 3500 W. Warren Ave., and Mercury Systems, a multinational aerospace and defense company, occupies the 53,713-square-foot property at 47200 Bayside Parkway.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Naiera, Jonathan Schaelfer, Darren Hollak and Jack Phipps of Newmark Knight Frank’s Northern California Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.