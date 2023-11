LEESBURG, VA. — TA Realty has signed a build-to-suit lease agreement with an unnamed tenant at its 1.9 million-square-foot data campus project in Leesburg, approximately 40 miles outside of Washington, D.C. The tenant, a global cloud services provider, will occupy the entirety of the property. Construction of the development, which will comprise five buildings, is scheduled to begin later this year. Completion is scheduled for 2027.