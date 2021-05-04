REBusinessOnline

TA Realty to Develop $1.8B Data Center Campus in Leesburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

LEESBURG, VA. — TA Realty LLC, a provider of real estate investment management services to domestic and international institutional investors, plans to develop a new $1.8 billion secure data center campus in Leesburg. The Loudoun County project will be the first data center development for the Boston-based firm.

TA Realty’s new data center campus will be situated on the east side of Sycolin Road with Cochran Mill Road to the north and Energy Park Drive to the south. With the initial buildings slated to come on line in late 2021, the fully built-out campus will feature over 1.5 million square feet of space with 300 megawatts of power and a dedicated onsite substation. According to Michael Haggerty, Managing Partner at TA Realty, the campus will house both hyperscale and cloud providers.

The site is shovel-ready and positioned atop major fiber routes, according to TA Realty. According to the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, much of the world’s internet traffic passes through the county’s digital infrastructure.

