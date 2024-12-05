TAB USA, Animal Health International Ink Leases at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Metro Kansas City

LIBERTY, MO. — TAB USA and Animal Health International have inked leases at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. The Opus Group developed the three-building industrial project in a joint venture with Washington Capital Management Inc. TAB, an international manufacturer of industrial batteries, moved into its 66,700-square-foot space earlier this year for housing its first U.S. headquarters and assembly and distribution operations. Animal Health International, a global distributor of animal health products, will open its 255,000-square-foot distribution center in March. Liberty Heartland Logistics Center currently has 490,300 square feet of vacancy across two buildings. The first phase of the development was an 847,475-square-foot build-to-suit for Hallmark.

Opus was the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer on the shell buildings and the architect and structural engineer on TAB’s build-out. Davidson Architecture & Engineering and Krudwig Structural Engineers completed the build-out for Animal Health International. Michael VanBuskirk, Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer are the leasing agents.