Thursday, December 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Phase II of Liberty Heartland Logistics Center includes two speculative buildings totaling 812,000 square feet.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwestMissouri

TAB USA, Animal Health International Ink Leases at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Metro Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

LIBERTY, MO. — TAB USA and Animal Health International have inked leases at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. The Opus Group developed the three-building industrial project in a joint venture with Washington Capital Management Inc. TAB, an international manufacturer of industrial batteries, moved into its 66,700-square-foot space earlier this year for housing its first U.S. headquarters and assembly and distribution operations. Animal Health International, a global distributor of animal health products, will open its 255,000-square-foot distribution center in March. Liberty Heartland Logistics Center currently has 490,300 square feet of vacancy across two buildings. The first phase of the development was an 847,475-square-foot build-to-suit for Hallmark.

Opus was the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer on the shell buildings and the architect and structural engineer on TAB’s build-out. Davidson Architecture & Engineering and Krudwig Structural Engineers completed the build-out for Animal Health International. Michael VanBuskirk, Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer are the leasing agents.

You may also like

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 225,000 SF Industrial Building...

Walz Kraft Buys 11,010 SF Medical Office Building...

Lockwood Construction Begins Demolition of Former Charleston’s Restaurant...

Local, Regional Tenants Drive Milwaukee’s Retail Market

Part 2: Elective Refinances, New Business Plans: What’s...

Hill Cos. Sells 233,194 SF Industrial Building in...

IOV Acquires 10th Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

JLL Arranges $24.7M Loan for Refinancing of Luxe...

Ryan Cos. Starts Construction on Final Phase of...