Tabani Group Acquires 118,967 SF McKinney Marketplace in Metro Dallas

McKinney Marketplace totals 118,967 square feet. The property was built in 2000.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Tabani Group Inc. has acquired McKinney Marketplace, a 118,967-square-foot shopping center located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. Built on 15.8 acres in 2000, McKinney Marketplace was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Kohl’s, Dollar Tree, Cato and Wendy’s. Chris Gerard, Adam Howells, Barry Brown, Ryan Shore, Greyson Fewin and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the undisclosed institutional seller in the transaction.

