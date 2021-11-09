REBusinessOnline

Tabani Group Acquires Retail Center in Central Florida for $9.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Shoppes at Eustis Village

Completed in 2006, the Shoppes at Eustis Village is fully leased to nine tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Verizon Wireless, Pep Boys, Greenberg Dental, Liberty Health Sciences and Planet Smoothie.

EUSTIS, FLA. — Tabani Group Inc., a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, has acquired Shoppes at Eustis Village, a 29,367-square-foot retail strip center in Eustis, about 37.9 miles north from Orlando. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt, Michael Brewster and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, Miami-based CORE Investment Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was approximately $9.2 million.

