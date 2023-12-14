Tabani Group Buys 107,687 SF Bristol Marketplace in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Tabani Group has acquired Bristol Marketplace, a retail property located at 1351 W. 17th St. in the Orange County city of Santa Ana. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $16.7 million.

The 107,687-square-foot plaza comprises a two-story, 99,751-square-foot former Kohl’s and adjacent shop space. The buyer plans to reposition the vacant box space.

Gleb Lvovich, Daniel Tyner, Geoff Tranchina and Conor Quinn of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory represented the seller in the deal.