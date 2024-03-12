Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Meridian Heights in Sandy, Utah, features 96 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Tablerock Capital Sells 96-Unit Meridian Heights Multifamily Property in Sandy, Utah

by Amy Works

SANDY, UTAH — Tablerock Capital has completed the disposition of Meridian Heights, an apartment community in Sandy, approximately 15 miles south of Salt Lake City. Orion Real Estate Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of Intuitional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1998 on five acres, Meridian Heights offers 96 one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers and balconies. Community amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and laundry room.

