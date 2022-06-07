REBusinessOnline

Taco Bell Opens New Drive-Thru Prototype in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Restaurant, Retail

Named Taco Bell Defy, the restaurant rises two stories with four drive-thru lanes. (Photo courtesy of Taco Bell)

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Taco Bell has opened its new and innovative drive-thru prototype in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Coined Taco Bell Defy, the two-story restaurant features four drive-thru lanes. A proprietary vertical lift transports food items straight from the kitchen to guests. The drive-thru experience at Taco Bell Defy is designed to be two minutes or less. The restaurant was built in partnership with longtime franchisee Border Foods. Minneapolis-based Vertical Works Inc. handled the design of the concept. The project was first announced last year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  