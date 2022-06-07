Taco Bell Opens New Drive-Thru Prototype in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Restaurant, Retail

Named Taco Bell Defy, the restaurant rises two stories with four drive-thru lanes. (Photo courtesy of Taco Bell)

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Taco Bell has opened its new and innovative drive-thru prototype in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Coined Taco Bell Defy, the two-story restaurant features four drive-thru lanes. A proprietary vertical lift transports food items straight from the kitchen to guests. The drive-thru experience at Taco Bell Defy is designed to be two minutes or less. The restaurant was built in partnership with longtime franchisee Border Foods. Minneapolis-based Vertical Works Inc. handled the design of the concept. The project was first announced last year.