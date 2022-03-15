Taconic Capital Advisors Sells Office Building in Charlotte for $21M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taconic Capital Advisors has sold Three Resource Square, a 125,728-square-foot, Class A office building in Charlotte. Praelium Commercial Real Estate purchased the property for $21 million. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins, Joe Franco and Stephanie Spivey of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Harris Ralston and C.J. Kelly of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of debt financing through Prime Finance on behalf of the buyer.

Built in 1999, Three Resource Square was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. The property will be anchored by Republic Services, a solid waste management company, through 2026. The property’s other tenant is Resolvion, a financial services firm. The office property offers a six per 1,000-square-foot parking ratio and a fitness center.

Located at 10815 David Taylor Drive, the property is situated close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Interstate 85. Additionally, the property is situated within one mile from Centene’s 1 million-square-foot East Coast headquarters campus.